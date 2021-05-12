LIVE: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to speak with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on infrastructure at U.S. Capitol

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is in D.C. speaking with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on infrastructure.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is meeting outside the U.S. Capitol this afternoon with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to highlight the need for Congress to act on infrastructure.

Among those in attendance are House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair DeFazio (D-OR), Mayor Garcetti of Los Angeles and Mayor Lucas of Kansas City.

Mayor Stoney talked about the need to implement changes sooner than later.

He spoke on a few infrastructure challenges he faces as mayor — listing outdated bridges and an old-fashioned sewer system as prime areas that need improvement in the City of Richmond.

The mayor added that working on infrastructure won’t only benefit the city but will transform the future for residents.

The press conference is currently being streamed on the Committee’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

