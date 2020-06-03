Live updates: Mayor Stoney will not extend curfew; Demonstrators start to gather at Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrators are calling for an end to police brutality by protesting on Broad Street from Willow Lawn to the City of Richmond.

This will be the sixth day of protests and demonstrations in the Richmond area over the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a call that he had allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase cigarettes from a local store. Video taken from the scene showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he said he couldn’t breathe.

The ‘804 Police Brutality March’ was supposed to be a 15-mile walk down Broad from Short Pump to Richmond. However, the demonstration is now a 4-mile walk from Willow Lawn to the Robert E. Lee monument.

GRTC bus transit already announced that it will temporarily suspend Route 19 in anticipation of the march.

2:28 p.m. — Hundreds of people start to gather around the Robert E. Lee monument. A group marching down Monument Avenue chanting “We want change!” joins the group of demonstrators at the Lee monument.

Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E, Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)

A group of demonstrators are walking from Willow Lawn to Richmond on a hot summer day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

2 p.m. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will not extend the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Richmond, a source told 8News. The ‘state of emergency order’ granted by Governor Ralph Northam expired at 6 a.m. this morning.

1 p.m. — A young crowd of about 30 people are getting ready to march from Willow Lawn to the Lee monument. Police have been seen driving alongside the protesters.

8News Alex Thorson said the protest has been peaceful so far.