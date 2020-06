Protesters sit near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As George Floyd is put to rest, demonstrators plan to march in RVA for a seventh consecutive day of protests in the wake of his death.

One protest march will go westbound on Midlothian Turnpike from Richmond to North Providence Road in Chesterfield County from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Chesterfield police alerted residents in a tweet about the traffic delays due to the march.

A protest will run westbound on Midlothian Turnpike from Richmond to North Providence Road today from 3 pm to about 4:30. If this is going to impact your travels today, please plan now and avoid the area. @VaDOTRVA @ChesterfieldVa — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) June 4, 2020

