Live updates: Protest marches underway in RVA for 8th straight day

Demonstrators march through Richmond for the eighth straight day (photo taken by 8News’ Dixon Johnston)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrators are holding rallies and marching through Richmond on Friday, the eighth consecutive day of protests in the area following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a call that he had allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase cigarettes from a local store. Video taken from the scene showed the officers pin Floyd, who was handcuffed, to the ground for several minutes.

Timeline of previous coverage:

All of the officers at the scene were fired and eventually charged, with the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he complained that he couldn’t breathe, Derek Chauvin, facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

June 6 — Protests continue through Richmond

7:17 p.m. — Protesters are headed down Franklin Street in Richmond. According to 8News’ Alex Thorson, who is following the march, the crowd is headed to the city jail.

6:26 p.m. — A protest march has begun in Richmond’s Forest Hill District after several demonstrators held a rally.

Demonstrators gather for rally in Forest Hill (photo taken by 8News’ Dixon Johnston)

6 p.m. — A protest has formed in Monroe Park near VCU with people chanting “We are about change, direct change, right now.”

Purple balooons being blown up for #BreonnaTaylor. She was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March. Her 27th birthday would have been today. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/NnLhxWDFob — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) June 5, 2020

