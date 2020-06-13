LIVE UPDATES: Virginia’s 5000 Man March expected to draw thousands

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, thousands are expected to the flood the streets of Richmond for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March,’ a demonstration for Black Lives Matter.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will march from the Robert E. Lee Monument and head north and turn onto West Broad Street.

The group said they are marching ‘For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.’

“Because Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean your life doesn’t matter, it just means ours are in danger,” the march’s Facebook page said.

Charles Willis, one of the organizers, told 8News that some of George Floyd’s family members who are based in Richmond will be speaking at the march.

