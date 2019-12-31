Loaded handgun found at Richmond Airport for 14th time this year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been charged with having a loaded handgun inside his carry-on at Richmond International Airport.
A TSA officer spotted the gun Monday on a X-ray machine. The man was arrested by airport police and the handgun was confiscated.
This is the 14th loaded handgun officers have found at the airport this year.
