Loaded handgun found at Richmond Airport for 14th time this year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been charged with having a loaded handgun inside his carry-on at Richmond International Airport.

A TSA officer spotted the gun Monday on a X-ray machine. The man was arrested by airport police and the handgun was confiscated.

This is the 14th loaded handgun officers have found at the airport this year.

