Local agencies encourage drivers to use ‘commonsense precautions’ to keep pedestrians safe

(WRIC) — Multiple agencies in Central Virginia are urging drivers to take ‘simple precautions’ as the number of vehicle crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists keeps rising.

In a video shared by the local police departments or sheriff’s offices of Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Henrico County and the City of Richmond along with Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transporation, the agencies ask drivers to avoid distractions, like mobile phones and headphones.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, last year the Richmond area saw a record of 293 vehicle crashes involving pedestrians, with 23 fatalities, and 90 vehicle crashes involving bicyclists, with four fatalities.

Below are some takeaways from the video:

Motorists should obey traffic laws, to slow down for pedestrians and bicyclists. If passing, leave at least 3 feet of space from the bicyclist’s left side.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear bright or reflective clothing; stay in well-lit areas as well as using sidewalks and crosswalks

Bicyclists should follow the rules of the road, to use front and rear lights at night

Watch the full video below: