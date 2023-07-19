RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Arthur Ashe was known as one of the best tennis players in the world — and as a Richmond icon.

Local artist Jake Van Yahres and art students from the area are preserving the memory of the late player with a mural.

The mural is located at the Battery Park tennis courts and was painted using only tennis balls.

Mural Mobb — a group with Richmond Parks and Recreation that hires local art students to work with local artists — worked collaboratively with Van Yahres on this project.

Van Yahres and Mural Mobb finished painting the project in a single day. Yahres first pitched the idea to the city for approval in November.

Yahres said that he was inspired to paint the mural with tennis balls after seeing there were already clear marks on the wall from players bouncing tennis balls off of it.

“When you’re talking about tennis in Richmond, you’re thinking about one person pretty much,” Van Yahres said.

Yahres said the actual painting process was simple, as they simply dipped the balls in paint. However, there was a lot of planning necessary before they could even start on the wall.

The artist said while they were working on the project, many locals talked to him. Many of the locals said they knew Ashe personally. One even said he played tennis with Ashe at Battery Park.

Yahres said the overall process of this project has been very rewarding, namely, getting the opportunity to maintain Ashe’s memory through what he was best known for, in a court he frequented.

“To put something here for them so they can remember him, that is pretty cool,” Yahres said.

Yahres and the Mural Mobb are planning on starting another art project before the end of the summer. While Yahres is keeping the details under wraps, he said it will be another sports mural.