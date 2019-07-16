Local boxer reacts to Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, and police said they were investigating the circumstances of the 55-year-old’s death.

8News spoke with a young boxer who reflected on the impact Whitaker had on Virginia and the world.

The accident sent shockwaves across the Commonwealth and beyond. As people try to come to grips with the reality that “Sweet Pea” had died.

“The name just rings a bell. When you hear it, you know who they’re talking about. You know who Pernell Whitaker is,” Local boxer Kameron Caldwell said.

What started out as just a way to get in shape has now become a daily activity for Caldwell. Caldwell draws inspiration from the legendary boxer.

30 SEP 1994: PERNELL WHITAKER IN HIS DRESSING ROOM PRIOR TO HIS 12 ROUND DECISION WIN OVER JAMES “BUDDY” MCGIRT AT THE SCOPE ARENA IN NORFOLK, VIRGINIA. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/ALLSPORT

12 Apr 1997: Oscar De La Hoya lands a right to Pernell Whitaker during a fight at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. De La Hoya won the fight by decision. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

12 Apr 1997: Pernell Whitaker holds up his arms at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. De La Hoya won the fight by decision. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

26 Aug 1995: Pernell Whitaker (left) of the USA defeats Gary Jacobs of Great Britain during their Welterweight Title bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. \ Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty/Allsport

18 Nov 1995: Pernell Whitaker and Jake Rodriguez are ready for action during the bout. Whitaker won the fight with a knockout in the sixth round. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker throws a punch at Julio Cezar Vasquez during a fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker stands in the ring before a fight against Julio Cezar Vasquez. Whitaker won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

20 Sep 1996: Pernell Whitaker sits in his corner during a fight against Wilfredo Rivera at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Whitaker won the fight in twelve rounds. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

“He goes down in history as one of the best boxers ever,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell remembers “Sweet Pea” as a legend. A legend Caldwell hopes to be one day.

“Everyone has to start somewhere. If you believe that you could do it, then you can go for it. I’m going to keep going for it, I’m going to continue to try my best,” Caldwell said. “Whatever outcome comes out of it, I’m going to keep trying my best.”

The impact of Whitaker’s death has touched many in the sporting world including Magic Johnson and Mike Tyson, who are just some of the few that have shared their condolences.