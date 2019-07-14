Local boy, 7, hit by sheriff department vehicle in OBX

CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local boy is OK after authorities say he was struck by a North Carolina-area sheriff’s department vehicle in the Outer Banks.

Sgt. Hurley, of North Carolina State Highway Patrol, says it happened just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Carova Beach area of North Carolina.

Hurley said the 7-year-old boy was struck by a Currituck County Sheriff’s Office’s four-wheel drive.

According to Hurley, the child ran into the path of the department vehicle. He said the department vehicle was traveling “about 10 miles per hour.”

The child suffered minor injuries. He was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk as a precaution.

“This was not a serious injury,” Hurley added.

The boy was listed in good condition. There was no damage to the deputy’s vehicle.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.

Hurley said the incident was “an accident”, adding that no charges will be filled.

Hurley said the boy and his family reside in Midlothian.