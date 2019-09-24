Local businesses organize job fair to help hundreds without jobs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly two weeks after hundreds lost their jobs at Premier XD warehouses, local businesses came together to help the displaced workers.

A hundred and ninety employees were suddenly out of a job when the company’s three Richmond area warehouses closed down earlier this month.

Milton Bonilla and his wife worked at Premier XD. Bonilla was there for nearly 13 years.

“I have a job for 13 years and now I don’t have anything,” he said. “The first two days I was trying to process everything that was going on.”

He said he was told everything at the company was going well.

“It was a surprise to come in the next day, like any normal day, come into work and the door is locked,” said Bonilla.

RELATED: Local contractor claims company that shuttered 3 Richmond area warehouses owes him nearly $100K

Word quickly spread about the layoffs. Mychael Lee from Virginia Career Works in Henrico said the day it happened, 15 to 20 businesses reached out to them, asking how they could help the displaced workers.

“Just kind of saying, ‘Hey, how can we get some of the folks on our staff? How can we get connected?’” said Lee.

With such interest, the Henrico center is holding two pop-up job fairs.

Dozens of employers, many in the manufacturing and warehousing field like Premier XD, gathered for the first job fair Tuesday.

“We wanted to make sure, as a local employer, that we did our responsibility to find some of these guys some jobs,” said Brett Penhollow with Indevco North America, one of the employers at the job fair.

Bonilla said he is keeping positive, hoping to find a new job.

“Even though we have to start all over again, I think it’s for the better. I hope it’s for the better,” Bonilla said.

There is another job fair Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 121 Cedar Fork Rd.