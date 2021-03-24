Local church to hold second annual food drive in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — River Road Presbyterian Church will hold its second annual Socially Distant, Touch Free Food Drive to support Feed More and help community members in need.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the church’s parking lot, with a drive-thru drop-off for all food and donations.

In the church’s first food drive, they collected $26,000 and over 1,200 pounds of food. They are expecting to help more residents with this food drive.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines will be followed.