Local counties tackle fight against discrimination in ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign

The www.KnowYourRightsRVA.com webpage is a regional effort designed to connect residents to national, state and local organizations fighting discrimination in the areas of credit, education, employment, healthcare, housing, public accommodation, voting and more.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three local counties are joining as one in the fight against racial injustice and economic inequality.

Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties say they are committed to working with community members to overcome injustice while providing education on legal protections against discrimination and harassment through the ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign.

The campaign is a regional effort to provide resources about education, voting, healthcare, housing, public accommodation and more.

Federal laws protect individuals from discrimination or harassment based on sex, race, age, disability, color, creed, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion and genetic information.

Click here to access the Know Your Rights and Resources webpage or via links from the Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico county websites.

