Beloved ‘Rooster’ stolen from Chester family’s home: ‘Just bring him back’

A cherished lawn decoration was stolen from a Chester family’s front yard and they’re hoping someone will return it.

The lawn ornament was swiped nearly three weeks ago, ruffling a lot of feathers in the Enon community.

Driving along the T-intersection of Ramblewood Drive and Woods Edge Road, you can’t miss the large bird that sits on Tina Walls’ front yard.

“His name is Rooster with a capital R,” exclaimed Walls.

Tina Walls with her large bird “Rooster” before he was stolen.

Standing tall at 6-feet, weighing in at 31 pounds, harmless and made of sheet iron; Rooster was last seen on Ramblewood Drive.

Sometime between 7:30 p.m. on April 30th and 6:30 a.m. on May 1st, Walls’ beloved Rooster was swiped.

She was awakened in the morning by her grandson’s screams.

“Nana your rooster is gone and I’m like what? It’s too early in the morning for this,” Walls recalled. “Sure enough he was gone. My husband asked me if I moved him and I said no.”

“APB!! Someone stole Rooster!!!” Walls took to Facebook writing a comical post to alert the community about what happened. The post has received an outpouring of support. It’s been shared almost 700 times as residents lookout for any possible sightings.

“People are riding by like Roosters gone and I’m like yeah I know,” Walls told 8News. “One lady said when they rode by her daughter prayed that the people would bring him back. I love him, but I love that other people love him.”

Walls and her family own 5.5 acres of land and she runs her own farmette.

“We don’t have any roosters, but we have 16 chickens and we have three goats, two turkeys, two cats and a dog,” laughed Walls.”Oh and four guineas, that’s a whole nother story.”

Walls has a passion for farm animals, but especially chickens and roosters. Last year, she and her husband dressed up as the birds for Halloween, while her son dressed up as an egg.

The farm-loving mother also collects rooster figurines. Walls said since Rooster has been missing, neighbors and strangers have dropped off little rooster trinkets and items at her doorstep.

Owning a lot of rooster paraphernalia, Walls said her precious 6-foot Rooster was special. She first spotted the lawn ornament while on her 34th wedding anniversary trip with her husband.

“This little crafter is on the side of the road under this tent and beside him is this huge rooster, so I wanted to see what he was selling and check out where I could get that rooster. That’s when I fell in love with him — wait the rooster not the crafter,” Walls laughed.

Walls said she and her husband went into a Tractor Supply in Gloucester and it was love at first sight.

“I said hun, I gotta have him,” Walls recalled.

She didn’t buy him on the spot, but shortly after her son surprised her by buying the $200 lawn ornament for his mother.

Walls said it has sentimental value and just wants Rooster back. She even made a sign out of a tarp and posted it in her front lawn that reads, “PLEASE!!! return Rooster.”

“Just bring him back,” Walls said. “You don’t even have to say you’re sorry. If in the middle of the night you wanna just put him back and I wake up one morning and he’s there–that’s totally cool. I’m not looking to get anyone in trouble.”

Walls said Facebook friends and strangers have notified her of a few possible sightings, but Rooster is still not home.

A police report has been filed and Chesterfield officers are investigating. If you know anything give police a call.