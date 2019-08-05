Local credit union customers report compromised accounts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some customers of a local credit union were surprised to find money in their accounts had disappeared over the weekend.

Call Federal Credit Union is investigating what led to the compromised accounts. 8News spoke with one woman who said her entire account was drained.

“I was in the store getting ready to purchase something and I found out that something had depleted my account,” Latesha Thompson said Monday.

Thompson was caught by surprise when she found out all of the money in her bank account disappeared. She is one of the many other customers to have their accounts compromised.

“A little upset because all my money was gone,” Thompson explained. “They assured me over the phone to come in and everything would be fine.”

The Richmond-based credit union is investigating after they say customers came in and reported illegal withdrawals out of their accounts. The credit union says they believe the problems stem from an ATM skimmer and not a electronic data breach.

Thompson says although she had to wait until the bank opened to get her account straightened out, she is happy with how the situation is being handled.

“I called and cancelled my card and I came in this morning and had great service,” she told 8News.

The vice president of the credit union says if you believe your account was compromised, you should go into a branch to get your old account closed. Call Federal Credit Union says it will help reopen a new one and any lost money will be refunded.