Local farm owners lose everything in fire, three family members jump from window to survive

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – The family behind a popular Virginia farm has lost everything after their Westmoreland County home burnt to the ground Tuesday morning.

Crazy Farm in Richmond County are regulars are several local markets, including the Carytown Farmers Market and West End Farmers Market.

Victor Izaguirre, an owner of the farm, described the moments of sheer panic that led to him and four other family members escaping the horrible fire in an interview with 8News.

“Just a little traumatized, but we’re doing okay,” Izaguirre said.

Izaguirre said his son just finished watching a movie when they heard the chihuahua barking downstairs.

“By the time he came to see what it was, the smoke and fire were already coming through the door into the laundry room,” he said.

Victor said his mother, Gregoria Izaguirre, had jumped from the second-story window, and the family later dragged her to the pavement away from the flames.

“As we’re trying to climb out the window, I’m on 911 because we’re freaking out,” Izaguirre said.

He added two fire departments, one from Westmoreland County and the other from Hague, responded after the family dragged his mother away from the flames. Gregoria Izaguirre is in the hospital with injuries to her ankle and possibly spine. Victor said she may be able to be released Wednesday or over the next few days.

On the second floor, Victor had to make the same split-second decision as his mother.

“The smoke and fire were so high that we had to jump out the backside of the house out the two-story windows,” he said

This saved the lives of him and his 14-year-old son Christian.

“My son and I, we jumped from the second story on that corner,” he said.

Victor’s dad, Sergio Izaguirre, Sr., and his sister, Claudia Izaguirre, walked out of the house downstairs. The chihuahua also made it out safely, but the family is still looking for a second dog they often take care of.

Members of the community have already raised a lot of money to help them rebuild. Some managers from area farmers markets plan to visit them Thursday to help out.

The family said they don’t know what caused the fire.