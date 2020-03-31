Local farmers markets adapt to new changes during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has established a coronavirus (COVID-19) website that provides relevant and up-to-date guidance and resources related to agriculture and agribusiness concerns.

The news comes after Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia during Monday’s press briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order requires people to stay home unless they’re going to work or completing an essential task like exercise, getting food, money, or medical care.

According to the website, “all farmers and business owners can protect employees and customers by following local COVID-19 safety measures and current food safety standards. Expanding current safety practices can help slow the disease spread in the community and reduce working days lost due to illness.”

On Tuesday, South of the James Farmers Market released a list of vendors you can order from this coming Saturday:

Click here for more information on guidance for farmer’s markets during the pandemic.

