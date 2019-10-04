Local fire departments implement burn bans as drought conditions cause a higher fire risk

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Henrico County have implemented fire bans because of the lack of rain in recent weeks.

Currently there is a moderate risk of forest fires in Virginia according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

CLICK HERE to see when the StormTracker 8 forecast next expects a chance of rain.

With the burn ban in effect, it’s illegal to burn leaves, trash, and debris. It isn’t illegal to start recreational fires, but it is highly discouraged because of the increased risk of fires.

Even if there isn’t a burn ban in place where you live, you are still encouraged to refrain from outside burning.

The burn bans are in place until the fire departments deem it safe to start using open flames again.