Local gas stations receive gas deliveries, expect more soon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Help is on the way for some area gas stations waiting for fuel deliveries following the Colonial Pipeline’s reopening.

Scott Marshall, Virginia State Corporation Commission and Utility and Railroad Safety Program Manager, said the Colonial Pipeline reopened safely Wednesday.

The pipeline will operate at half capacity for 48 hours to ensure a safe reopening. He said if all goes well, the pipeline will reopen fully on Friday at 6 p.m. The Colonial Pipeline said the product was progressing faster than expected, estimating fuel will arrive at the Richmond Junction facility by noon Thursday.

Local gas stations like the Sunoco on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield were a busier day than usual.

“It was crazy. It was crazy. All the pumps were busy,” said Sunoco Manager Bicente Gucman.

By noon Thursday, Gucman said the station would run out of gas at any moment. He wasn’t sure when he would receive the fuel delivery.

“Once we receive it, we should be good,” he said.

Exxon gas station owner, Jim McKenna, said his station sold out of nearly 9,000 gallons of gas Wednesday. A delivery truck came by Thursday after a short delay.

“They’re just getting here because of the backlog that they have of supplying all the dealers around Richmond,” he said.

McKenna said the pumps were up and running again minutes later.

“This will last for the rest of today and hopefully I’ll get another load tomorrow morning,” he said.

AAA said Virginia’s average gas price jumped four cents overnight and it’s up 14 cents since Monday. However, local gas stations like the Exxon on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield, the Exxon on Patterson Avenue and British Petroleum on Midlothian Turnpike said prices aren’t rising too high.