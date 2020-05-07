Local Girl Scout camps not opening this summer, virtual camp experience in the works

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Local Girl Scouts can still sing camp songs and enjoy s’mores this summer, but local Girl Scout camps will be closed.

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia today announced that residential camps will not be held this summer. The organization operates two camps in the region; Pamunkey Ridge in Hanover and Camp Kittamaqund (Camp Kitty) in Heathsville.

In a message for Girl Scouts and their families, Molly T. Fuller, CEO, Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, explained the decision.

“After thoroughly considering public health guidelines and possible scenarios, we have reached the difficult decision that it is not prudent to hold resident camp sessions this summer. Our Girl Scout values guide our actions on ordinary days and during extraordinary times, such as the current pandemic, and there is nothing we take more seriously than the safety of our girls, volunteers and staff members,” Fuller says in the message.

“Canceling summer resident camp is painful and emotional, but it is the right thing to do for our girls.”

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia is working on a virtual camp experience that scouts can enjoy from home and plans to share more information soon.

“We are going to channel all of the feelings of camp – sisterhood, anticipation, accomplishment and joy – into campers’ homes in a virtual camp experience. Our unique approach to virtual camp is flexible, fun and full of spirit,” said Fuller.

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia covers 30 counties and six cities in central Virginia including Richmond, Petersburg, Fredericksburg, Emporia, Hopewell and Colonial Heights. More than 12,000 girls in grades K-12 participate in the program.