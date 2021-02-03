Local government leaders seek answers about Virginia’s vaccine rollout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mounting calls for answers over Virginia’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines are prompting local government leaders to publicly seek answers.

Officials in Richmond, Chesterfield, Powhatan and elsewhere are asking a similar question: ‘where are the vaccines?’ Although there are individual calls for individualized help—it’s everyone who’s wanting more.

Now, more than ever, the desire is higher to get the first, and a follow-up shot of Pfizer and Moderna COVID–19 vaccines.

Tuesday, elected leaders from Chesterfield, Powhatan and Colonial Heights appeared in a pre-recorded video, pleading for additional doses.

“The number of individuals who want to receive a vaccine, at this time, far exceeds the number of doses the county has been given,” Chesterfield County Board Of Supervisors Chair Jim Holland said.

Powhatan Board of Supervisors Chair Karin Carmack cast blame on state government.

“Information and answers have been hard to come by. Bottom line, state leadership has effectively failed to operationalize vaccination effort for all Virginians,” she said.

However, Governor Ralph Northam’s office disputed this, saying the problem lies with limited supply at the federal level.

Alena Yarmosky, Senior Communications Advisor for Northam Alena Yarmosky said in an email, “…all of America simply doesn’t have the doses we need.”

Despite the existence of mass-vaccination sites at locations like the Richmond Raceway and Arthur Ashe Center, not all communities have equal ability to get there; prompting City Councilman Mike Jones to be on offense Wednesday during a press conference.

“The fact that we don’t have a site on the South side is an egregious offense. It is an egregious offense, and something that the governor and our state leaders need to address,” Jones said, alongside council members Reva Trammell and Ellen Robertson.

In Colonial Heights, Mayor Greg Kochuba said residents are finding alternative means to get a shot.

“We have seniors in their eighties driving to North Carolina to get vaccinated, teachers who are afraid to get back into the classroom, police officers that still need to be vaccinated,” Kochuba said.

Despite announcements from large pharmacies like CVS to aid vaccination efforts, it’s the anxiety to see shots administered that keep officials–and the public–on edge for additional doses.