Local governments announce Friday closures for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond, Hanover County and Henrico County have all announced building closures for winter weather Friday.

In the City of Richmond, all government offices will be closed. There will be no interruption of emergency services.

In Henrico County, government offices and facilities as well as the courts and clerks’ offices will be closed. Trash pickup in the county will be delayed by at least one day. Public-use areas on Springfield Road and Charles City Road will be closed Friday and reopened on Saturday.

Hanover County has announced closures for government offices, courts and solid waste centers on Friday. The Hanover County COVID-19 Call Center will also be closed due to the weather.