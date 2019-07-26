Local graphic designer ‘shocked’ mock presidential seal used as backdrop for Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local graphic designer woke up Thursday to find the world as he knew it had changed. The reason: a mock presidential seal he designed years ago became the backdrop for President Donald Trump as he addressed a crowd in the nation’s capital earlier this week.

Charles Leazott created the seal for his friends and family three years ago, never imagining it would be displayed behind President Trump at Tuesday’s Teen Student Action Summit in Washington D.C.

As the president walked on stage, Leazott’s mock design could be seen behind him.

“Shocked that it was my design,” Leazott, who put the fake seal on a few dozen T-shirts three years ago, told 8News Friday. “I’m nobody. I’m just a graphic design guy living in Richmond.”

The mock seal designed by Leazott depicts a Russian double headed eagle, behind a hammer and sickle, holding thirteen golf clubs in one claw and a wad of money in the other. The seal also has “45 is a puppet” written in Spanish.

Leazott said since the seal was spotted, his email and Facebook have been flooded with messages, numerous interview requests and his website was being visited for the first time in years.

“It went from disbelief to amusement,” Leazott explained, “a way lot of amusement to wondering how in the world it happened. Traffic to the website has just gone bananas.”

Within 24 hours, Leazott says he’s gotten between 5,000 to 10,000 orders for merchandise with the seal on it. He told 8News that not everyone has responded with enthusiasm.

“Some people say you’re not only offending the president but you’re offending the country,” Leazott told 8News. “Was that your intent when you created this?”

Leazott said he did not mean to offend with his design.

“No,” he explained, “my intent was to vent my frustration.”