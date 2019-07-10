Local hospital offer ‘hoppy mobiles’ for kids to drive to treatment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kids who are long-term patients – or just have an appointment – can now take their hoppy mobiles to treatment.

While it may be a little intimidating, Chippenham Hospital doctors say this could be the first step to getting better.

“The car lets me go really fast!” said five-year-old Alexandra Harvey.

Got to visit Chippenham Hospital today, where kdis willl be able to drive THEMSELVES into different pediatric treatments! @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/9KV7LojNPp — Julius Kizzee (@juliuskizzee) July 10, 2019

Chippenham Hospital is hoping the hoppy mobile cars help ease the mind of their young patients heading into pediatric treatment.

“It’s a diversion, so it gets their mind off of whatever they’re about to experience,” said Becky Covillo, director of pediatrics.

The medical staff let the first three kids ride the mobile cars on Wednesday. Two of the toy vehicles purchased by the hospital, while a third mobile car was donated anonymously by a patient.

Covillo told 8News she knows the hospital isn’ the most fun for children, so this helps.

“It’s very intimidating to a child,” Covillo said. “We’re all about making it a little bit fun for kids. That’s what kids are all about.”

As for the kids and their newfound joy behind the wheel, Covillo said their smile is “priceless.”