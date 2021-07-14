Local law enforcement agencies cracking down on drivers along Route 288 tomorrow

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers planning to take Route 288 through Chesterfield, Powhatan or Goochland tomorrow should take extra care to drive safe and keep an eye out for law enforcement.

As part of a one day traffic enforcement effort, officials will be looking out for driving infractions such as speeding, impaired driving, aggressive driving and driving without a seat belt.

According to a Chesterfield County Police Department release, many residents have complained about speeding and aggressive driving along the road.

The enforcement operation will be conducted throughout the day on Thursday by Chesterfield Police, Virginia State Police, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.