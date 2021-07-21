Local mother pleads for prayers as her 4-month-old baby battles serious disease

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A local mother of three is hoping her four-month-old daughter will survive a serious disease that has sent the baby to the hospital.

Joi Terry, who lives in Nottoway County, said her baby took a turn for the worst just a few days ago after developing the Haemophilus influenzae (H flu) Disease.

Robbie Lamariana Thomas is hospitalized at VCU Medical Center after getting a bacterial infection in her blood last week.

“This [disease] is really something you can get in passing,” Terry said.

A dark cloud hangs over her family as she waits by the side of her daughter. Lamariana is on a ventilator and is experiencing kidney and liver malfunction.

“The main thing that’s been going through my mind is just my daughter surviving,” Terry said. “I just wish I could be like ‘Oh my daughter’s going to be okay,’ because I don’t know.”

She said the disease happened suddenly. Last Monday, her daughter left the pediatrician’s office in good health.

“If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” she said.

Lamariana’s twin brother and older sister are at home waiting for her return. However, this is not the first time Terry’s family went through a challenging time. In September, the father of Terry’s twin babies died in a car accident.

As the family navigates another challenging time, Terry is wishing to see one of her favorite things soon.

“Her smile. She has a huge smile and I miss her and her brother — when I put them next to each other they literally kick each other,” she said.

Terry received an overwhelming outpour of support from the community, but she continues to ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts.

“I just ask for prayer and not just praying for her; prayer for everyone in that hospital,” she said. “Kids whose spirits, they’re broken, they don’t even think that they’re ever going home. Pray for them all.”