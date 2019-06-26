Local mother, son hope to showcase their zombie skills in ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zombies will soon stumble through Richmond as “The Walking Dead” franchise will begin production on a spin-off series in Central Virginia in July. The production will bring new jobs and a casting call for actors as extras.

8News spoke with members of a Midlothian family Tuesday who said they are thrilled to get a chance to showcase their zombie skills as extras on the series. Andrea Emery and her 11-year-old son Reagan Cumbie are ready to take on a zombie apocalypse.

Being in the spotlight is nothing new to this family. Emery was the executive producer for a commercial called “The Boy and the Bucket,” and Cumbie was the talent. They told 8News they won an Emmy for the commercial.

“When productions like this come to Richmond, it brings a little bit of that Hollywood glamour,” Emery said.

Emery was an extra for the show “Homeland” when it filmed in Richmond last year. She said the days are long but it’s worth being an extra.

“You hear the same dialogue over and over again. They’re not there to entertain you. You are there to be background,” Emery explained.

The family says that people interested in auditioning as an extra for the “Walking Dead” spin-off should follow the submission instructions. You can find the instructions below:

There will be an open call for SAG and AFTRA members only who are interested in background or stand-in work. This will be on Saturday, June 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. SAG and AFTRA members are asked to send an email to OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location info. SAG and AFTRA members are welcome to submit via email if preferred. If you are non-union, you are asked to send your submission via email.

EMAIL SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:

Email: RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com

Subject Line for Non-Union submissions: “WALKING DEAD”

Subject Line for SAG/AFTRA member submissions: “SAG SUBMISSION”

SEND THREE CURRENT PHOTOS: One close-up of face and two full body photos. Please make sure these photos show your current hairstyle/length and current facial hair if any.

ALONG WITH ALL THE REQUESTED INFO (FORMATTED AS BELOW):

Name: Phone Number: Email Address: City and State you currently live in: Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18) Height/Weight: All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe)

(WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip) Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo) Do you have specialty movement/dance/athletic experience? If so, please describe: Do you have a flexible schedule? (Filming is typically a 12+ hour long commitment, typically Monday-Fridays, often short notice) Do you have a car? If so, please provide the make/model, color and year along with a picture.

Please describe any previous stand-in experience and list the actor/production. Also, please attach a Headshot / Resume if you have one (optional).

Follow “Kendall Cooper Casting RVA” on Facebook for updated casting notices throughout the season.