Local non-profit raises money to support Petersburg officer battling cancer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)–A Petersburg police officer who is battling cancer while still working has caught the attention of a local non-profit organization.

Chesterfield Gives Back is raising money to make officer Leslie Deluca’s holidays a little easier, after hearing about her cancer journey.

Officer Deluca was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in April 2020.

“I’ve been through two surgeries already and unfortunately it spread, but I’m still fighting,” she said.

However, the disease couldn’t stop her from serving her community.

“Instead of just sitting at home I’m here actually working and helping people and it gives me a purpose in life,” she said.

Deluca went from patrolling the streets to welcoming guests at Petersburg Police Department headquarters.

She entered law enforcement 27 years ago with the goal of transforming communities. Deluca also worked as a police officer with the Chesterfield County Police Department from 2004-2009.

She said her medical bills have been piling up for her recently.

“A lot of people don’t realize just the medical bills is just unbelievable and it’s just trying to keep up with them,” Deluca said. “So just to have somebody to donate is amazing. I’m very grateful.”

Adam Berry, President of Chesterfield Gives Back, said the organization supports public safety members and is raising money to help with Deluca’s medical bills.

“Chesterfield county recognizes that time you spent with us and still serving in a neighboring city. She’s still having an indirect impact on the public safety here in chesterfield county,” he said. “We just want her to know we’re still thinking about her, she’s not alone, and the community really cares about her.”

So far, the non-profit has raised hundreds of dollars. The deadline to donate to Deluca through Chesterfield Gives Back is Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m.