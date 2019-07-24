Local police chief says officers risking lives on daily basis

'We don't know what's in their pockets'

(WRIC) — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said last year in the United States more than 150 officers died in the line of duty.

Some of the tragedies were deemed accidents, while dozens of men and women were killed by people with the intent of harming them.

In the last few days, three Richmond police officers have been hurt in the line of duty.

One officer was shot after a gun discharged inside of a suspect’s backpack Sunday night.

Then on Monday night, two men were charged with attempted capital murder after nearly striking two Richmond police officers on Mayo Bridge Friday night.

“We’re glad that the folks are responsible for this incident have been brought to justice,” Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeff Katz said. “But we can’t allow the extremes to define our relationships with anybody.”

Chief Colonel Jeff Katz said it’s a risk every officer takes when protecting communities. He said the trick to staying safe is being prepared for the unexpected at all times.

“We don’t know what’s in their heart, we don’t know what’s in their mind, and we don’t know what’s in their pockets,” Chief Colonel Jeff Katz said.

The police chief recalled terrifying moments of when he was interning with the Tallahassee Police Department.

“We went to a public housing apartment to serve a warrant and we were shot at while we were walking upon the building,” Chief Katz said. “I still to this day remember the whizzing of the bullet and then the pop. That was a fairly surreal experience.”

Chief Colonel Jeff Katz said though the risk is real, most of the time, his officers return home safe at the end of the day.