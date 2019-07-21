Local police departments cracking down on speeding, DUI during ‘360 Blitz’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are responding to frequent reports of speeding and driving under the influence on Route 360 with an enforcement initiative.

RPD is partnering with neighboring law enforcement agencies to patrol the state route during their upcoming ‘360 Blitz.’

“Please slow down and do not get behind the wheel if you have had too much to drink,” Captain Donald Davenport, Commander of the RPD’s Special Operations Division said. “We are taking action and working together to keep citizens safe.”

The ‘Blitz 360’ will start on Sunday, July 21 and end on Saturday, July 27.

There will also be checkpoints throughout the city and neighboring areas.