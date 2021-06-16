Local police targetting speeding, aggressive drivers on Chippenham Parkway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHIPPENHAM PARKWAY_SPEEDING

Photo: 8News

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers, be advised! Police departments in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico are joining forces to target drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively on Chippenham Parkway.

The police departments will be conducting the traffic operation on Thursday, June 17.

Throughout the day officers will be patrolling the parkway and focusing on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt enforcement.

Police are encouraging drivers to buckle up and drive safely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events