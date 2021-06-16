Local police targetting speeding, aggressive drivers on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers, be advised! Police departments in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico are joining forces to target drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively on Chippenham Parkway.

The police departments will be conducting the traffic operation on Thursday, June 17.

Throughout the day officers will be patrolling the parkway and focusing on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt enforcement.

Police are encouraging drivers to buckle up and drive safely.