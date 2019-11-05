Local pool hall host celebrity tournament for charity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local pool hall is preparing to host a celebrity billiards tournament in Richmond.

Funds from the Greenleaf Pool Room Battle Royal 5 will go towards helping Richmond Animal Care and Control along with the Louisa Humane Society.

Two well-known pool players will participate in the match, held at a pool hall on North 6th Street.

The co-worker of the pool hall says that their love for animals and the city is what pushes them to continue to host fundraisers each year.

“We just love this city so much. we love our pool place downtown we live in Church Hill,” said Jim Gottier. “We are happy to raise awareness to these charities as Richmond always does.”

The event is on Tuesday.