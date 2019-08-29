Local Red Cross volunteers preparing to help with Hurricane Dorian

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Dorian strengthens, local volunteers are packing up and heading into the storm’s path.

Virginia Red Cross volunteers are just some of the people heading towards the hurricane while Floridians prepare for its impact or to get out of the area. 8News meteorologist Matt Dinardo shared insights about what to expect.

“It’s going to walk into water now that’s 85, 86 degrees and there’s really no winds up high so once it grabs that warm water its gonna grow grow and grow and continue to develop,” Dinardo explained.

Deborah Watson is with the Red Cross Disaster Action team and is headed to help feed people in Dorian’s path.

“On deployment, you never really know exactly what it’s going to be,” Watson said. “The reason we can respond to disasters the way that we do is because of volunteers.”

