Local restaurant group looking to fill more than 125 positions

Local restaurant group HOUSEspitality Family is looking to hire more than 125 positions at a hiring event that will take place in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

The positions are for roles at the newly-open Island Shrimp Co. and the forthcoming Casa del Barco, which is scheduled to open in October. The majority of the roles are for Casa del Barco location, the group said in a press release.

All positions are available for both restaurants, including lead cooks, line cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers and support staff.

The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chesterfield Towne Center. Interviews will take place at the Training and Recruitment Center located across from the H&M exterior entrance. But be advised — you DO need to apply online before heading out!

“We have a need for every position in the restaurant,” Emmy Finch, director of human resources, training, and development for HOUSEpitality Family said in a release.

“We want our team members to learn as much as they can, take classes and get certifications that will help them grow as professionals.”

