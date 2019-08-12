Local runners staying vigilant after woman training for marathon injured in hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police continue to search for the driver who hit a runner who was training for a marathon in Richmond over the weekend. Members of the local running community said they are upset that one of their own got hurt.

Runners told 8News that as they train, they make sure safety and not winning is their number one priority.

“I run because I love it,” runner Cybil Billie said. “It let’s me have moments to myself. It lets me think.”

Billie loves the sport. She loves it so much that she says she has run at least 20 races and her license plate reflects her commitment.

“I’m training now for the Richmond full marathon,” Billie told 8News, “and I’m training Sports Backers..the marathon training team. So, kind of a big deal.”

Billie said she was shocked to hear a woman on the Sports Backers training team was hit Saturday morning at the intersection of West Broad and Harrison Streets while out running.

“Sadness, fear,” Billie told 8News. “It just makes me remember every time I’m at an intersection to take that extra second.”

Richmond Police stated that a car ran a red light and hit the woman in the cross walk. The driver then took off, according to police.

“Pedestrians of course need to be paying attention to traffic signals and following those but drivers as well have a responsibility to make sure that they’re yielding to folks in crosswalks making sure their stopping at lights and stop lights,” Louise Lockett Gordon, the director of Bike Walk RVA, said.

As thousands in Richmond train for the upcoming marathon, police and Sports Backers want to remind everyone to share the road.

The woman who was struck is expected to be okay, police said.

Police are searching for the driver and say the vehicle may be a small black sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.