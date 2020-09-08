Local school districts providing lunch as the year starts virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As several school districts head back to school virtually, school leaders say they’re committed to keeping students fed.

Richmond Public Schools

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the school system will continue delivering meals through their bus transportation system.

Bus drivers will make over 1,000 stops daily to provide students learning at home with breakfast and lunch. Because of this school start time is 9:15 a.m.

Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico County Public School Nutrition Services Department said it plans to address the challenges of a non-traditional school year by offering both hot and cold breakfasts and lunches.

The district will be offering free meals for students through curbside service at school and bus drop-offs in neighborhoods.

According to an HCPS press release, the curbside pick-up service will be available at all of the schools in the district. Pupil Transportation Services will use school buses to distribute meals to 66 stops in neighborhoods throughout Henrico County.

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools is offering pick up meals for students at various schools and off-site locations. However, meals must be preordered.

