Local school districts still looking to fill vacancies as students return to class

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday was the first day of school for many kids in Central Virginia. As students returned to class, some school districts are still working to fill open teaching and bus driver positions.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for the last few years to be honest,” said Brittany Simoncelli, whose daughter started kindergarten Tuesday in Richmond Public Schools.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said new funding this year will help achieve some goals.

“That’s everything from new curricula for our teachers, to more technology for our kids, to facility upgrades,” said Kamras.

As of Tuesday, RPS is still working to fill a few vacancies. A spokesperson for the school system said there are 13 open teaching positions, which is their lowest number in three years. All bus driver positions have been filled.

Despite the need for teachers, Kamras said he is excited for the new year.

“It really comes down to having great teachers who are teaching great curriculum with a really deeply engaged community,” he said.

Simoncelli said her new kindergarten student is also eager for the year ahead.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm, and it’s so sincere,” Simoncelli said.

Richmond Public Schools said long-term substitutes are in place for their vacant teacher positions.

In Henrico County, there are 26 teaching positions open, a spokesperson said. As of last week, Henrico schools have about 40 bus driver positions open.

Henrico County Public Schools said they are filling the open positions with both long-term substitutes and retired teachers.