Local school districts to offer free meals to help families through holiday breaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many local school districts have been provided free meals for children throughout the pandemic. The regular meal distribution schedules will look a little different over the holidays but meals will still be made available to families.

Richmond Public Schools will not be holding meal distributions from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. Instead families with students out for Thanksgiving break can pick up meals on Monday and Tuesday to help through the holiday week. A list of distribution sites can be found here.

To help families through their upcoming winter break, RPS will be giving out five day meal packs. Breakfast and lunch will be included in the packs. Parents will need to pre-order these by Nov. 30. Click here for the online order form.

In Chesterfield families will also have to pick meals up ahead of the the Thanksgiving holiday. Meals for Nov. 24 through Nov. 29 are available for curbside pickup on Nov. 24.

Throughout the winter break, Chesterfield families will be able to pick meals up every other day. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, meals can be picked up on Dec. 21, Dec. 23, Dec. 28, and Dec. 30.

Henrico County Public Schools is offering free school meals to students through the end of the 2020-21 school year. They have not released any schedule changes for the holidays.

The Hanover County Public Schools website says they will continue serving meals through at least Dec. 31.

