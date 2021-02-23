Local school districts update meal distribution schedules as students return in-person

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Henrico County schools are adjusting their meal services for students now that some are learning from the classroom again.

In Chesterfield County, meals are available to all students learning in-person and from home.

The district will no longer be offering curbside pick up from the following locations:

Bensley Elementary

Clover Hill Elementary

Ecoff Elementary

Ettrick Elementary

Evergreen Elementary

Grange Hall Elementary

Greenfield Elementary

Old Hundred Elementary

Midlothian Middle

Clover Hill High

Anyone who normally picks up meals at these locations can instead use one of the other participating schools in the county. Curbside meals will be given out on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

There are also four off-site meal pickup locations.

In Henrico County meal distribution will be slightly adjusted over the next few weeks and then changed again on March 8.

Curbside meals will be handed out at middle and high schools only on Mondays and Tuesdays through Feb. 22 to March 5. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during those weeks meals will be available at all participating schools.

For the remainder of the year school buses will only deliver meals to neighborhoods on Wednesdays. Families will be able to pick up bulk meal boxes with five days worth of food each week.

Starting March 8, all curbside meal services will also be switched to Wednesday-only bulk distributions. Families will be able to pickup food for the entire week each Wednesday. To accommodate for this change, families can pick up extra meals March 5 to hold them over until the next distribution on March 10.

For more information on meal distribution in Henrico County, head to their website.