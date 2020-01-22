Local school districts want to raise teacher salaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Chesterfield Public Schools are trying to raise teacher salaries for the next school year. Both school districts released their proposed spending plans Tuesday night.

RPS said they want to give teachers a three percent raise while CCPS is trying to give teachers a two percent pay bump.

However, Chesterfield Superintendent Mervy Daugherty admitted some of her requests won’t go through.

In a statement, Daugherty said it is “very unlikely that the entire need-based budget will not be approved, meaning we will have to consider cuts.’

Daugherty said the largest request is for the growing student population at their schools and to increase teacher pay and school allocation.

In Richmond, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras requested a three percent raise for all school teachers and support staff. The budget would also add more advanced placement classes and increase security.

RPS said the school board will submit their budget to the mayor by Feb. 18. If approved, the pay raise would go into effect on July 1.