Local student arrested after bragging about having handgun on school grounds, superintendent says

Chesterfield Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Providence Creek Road. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A King and Queen County student was arrested after bragging about having a gun on school grounds.

Based on student reports, the School Resource Officer at Central High School searched the student and took away the handgun.

“King and Queen County Public Schools want our school community to know that a threat was averted today without incident,” the school system said Monday afternoon.

The student had recently transferred to Central High, the school’s superintendent said.

The student was arrested and taken into custody.

