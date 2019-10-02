Local students participate in International Walk to School day

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students across Central Virginia and around the world will participate in International Walk to School Day Wednesday morning.

The event spans across 40 countries to promote walking, teach pedestrian safety tips and encourage everyone to be safe on the road. The day also emphasizes the importance of increasing physical activity for kids.

RICHMOND

Richmond Public Schools said at seven elementary schools, students and their families, along with teachers and volunteers will walk or ride their bikes to school.

RPS has partnered with Greater Richmond Fit4kids and VDOT’s Safe Routes to School Progam to organize events at the following schools:

  • Barack Obama
  • Chimborazo
  • Fairfield Court
  • Ginter Park
  • Mary Munford
  • Oak Grove-Bellemeade
  • Woodville

All students who walk to school and arrive on time will receive a prize.

CHESTERFIELD

In Chesterfield, 100 students will walk to school at Swift Creek Elementary.

The students will walk alongside parents, teachers and community leaders. The event is organized by AA Mid-Atlantic “to bring awareness to pedestrian safety issues.”

Students are expected to arrive at school no later than 9:25 a.m.

AAA urges drivers to use extreme caution when traveling in school zones of residential areas where increased child pedestrian traffic is likely.

The international walk began in 1997 and is held every year during the first week of October. To read more about Walk to School Day in the United States, click here.

