Local toy store delivers joy to customers during coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Having energetic kids stuck home all day due to school closures can be a challenge. However, one local shop has found a way to bring a little joy to customers’ front door

World of Mirth, a Carytown based toy store, is offering same-day delivery for orders over $20 to customers within 10 miles of the shop starting Monday, March 16.

Thea Brown, owner, said she decided to start doing a delivery service because she wanted to provide people with fun toys while keeping staff and customers safe.

“We know everybody is out of school, a lot of people are going to be working from home or out of work so we wanted people to still have things to play with to help with their kids, the family, as stress relievers, and this is an easy way we feel,” she said.

“There’s nothing like the joy of a toy store so we thought it’d be magical to have toys appear on your porch.”

Brown said they are working with Chop Suey Books to make deliveries possible.

“We love our Carytown family and working with other local businesses as much as we can,” Brown said. “Being a small business we don’t have big pockets to rely on and we don’t have government bailouts to kind of come help us during this time so it’s really kind of nice to be able to work with (Chop Suey Books) to ensure not only is our staff is able to continue being able to get paid and to work but to help limit the contact they might have and customers might have with possibly sick people.”

Brown said delivery services could last a week or more depending on developments with the coronavirus.

“I’m sure that some people think we’re maybe overreacting a little bit but just in reading the news and see the spread in Italy it’s really important we take a stand and be responsible community members,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s completely unknown but we really do feel it’s the right thing to do.”

Want to order?

Orders must be more than $20 and within a 10-miles of the store to qualify. You can find a selection of items on the store’s website and place an order through the website, by sending a message to them on Facebook or Instagram or by calling the store at 804-353-8991. Same day deliveries need to be placed before 2 p.m. or they will be sent out the next day.

If you don’t live within the 10-mile radius, Brown said you can order products through the website and have them shipped through USPS.

