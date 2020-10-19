Locally-grown oyster pop-up shop planned for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders will soon be able to buy locally-grown oysters in a socially-distant manner at a pop-up sale in the city.

Oyster farmers affected by the pandemic are partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation this Halloween in Richmond and Fredericksburg.

Pickup will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Stone Brewing Tap Room in Richmond.

Orders must be placed ahead of time for the curbside-pickup event.

Click here for more information about the event, oyster prices and how to place an order. All proceeds go to oyster farms participating in the event.

