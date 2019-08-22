Locals react to CDC alert that vaping is linked to lung illness: ‘I’ve cut back on it’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The CDC is alerting people about a lung illness linked to vaping after reports that as many as 150 cases in 16 states were tied to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

While those recent figures did not include the state of Virginia, 8News spoke with some locals who vape and asked if they will be cautious of the act moving forward.

“Too many people I know Juul, so I know it’s a little better than cigarettes,” said Temisan Odumu, who smokes cigarettes and vapes occasionally.

For some, vaping is a thing they do at parties. For others, it’s a lifestyle with a bit more consistency.

“I’ve been doing it for 2 1/2 years,” said Ian Laidlaw. He told 8News “I’ve never had a single problem.”

Regardless, the CDC is warning people about the potentially life-altering effects of vaping after more than 100 cases of lung illnesses associated with e-cigarette product use were reported by 16 states from June 28, 2019, to August 20, 2019.

“It’s definitely a deterrent,” Laidlaw said. “I don’t think people are going to keep ‘Juuling’ as the frequency as they used to. I definitely am not, I’ve cut back on it a lot, but I’m just gonna wait till the full investigation goes out before I actually cut ties with it completely.”

Despite the reports, locals we spoke with says it could be much worse.

“If you are gonna Juul, and that’s what’s keeping you from smoking cigarettes, keep it up,” Laidlaw said. “But I wouldn’t turn it into a lifestyle necessarily.”

The CDC urges any vapers who used in the last few weeks and may be experiencing flu-like symptoms to seek medical care immediately.