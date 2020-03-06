‘Lock your stuff up’: New Kent residents alarmed by string of car break-ins

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two thieves who went on a crime spree in a number of neighborhoods.

8News obtained surveillance video that catches one of the suspects in the act. In the video, an unknown person in a hoodie is seen actively pulling at car door handles. It’s an alarming sight for residents in the area like William Gordon.

“It’s a little concerning just knowing that even on your own property and what you worked for may not be safe,” he said.

William Gordon

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, two people broke into multiples cars and tried to break into several others on Rock Cedar Road in New Kent.

“I was a little shocked about it because you never think that it’ll happen to you until like I saw on my cameras someone walking through my front yard pulling on my door handles,” Gordon said. “Hearing that it happened to a couple of other neighbors definitely woke us up a little bit that it can happen to anybody at any time.”

New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin told 8News they received around 30 reports of larceny from motor vehicles in three different neighborhoods Wednesday. The news is making Gordon and others prepare for the worse.

“I’ve had multiple people ask about the cameras that I have on the house,” he said. “Couple of people who are interested in purchasing some now because it was definitely a deterrent in my case. One of the gentlemen saw the camera and actually turned off from the house.”

Sheriff Joe McLaughlin is reminding people to lock their car doors and to remove any valuables.

Gordon echoes the sentiment.

“Lock your stuff up,” he says, “cause you never know when it’ll happen to you.”

LATEST STORIES: