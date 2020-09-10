Lockdown lifted for Colonial Heights elementary school

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Tussing Elementary School went into lockdown today around noon after an unidentified male approached the playground. Colonial Heights Public Schools announced that the lockdown was lifted in a Facebook post shortly before 1 p.m.

The school activated their safety procedures and called the Colonial Heights Police Department to address the concern. The post says the male exited the property and the school was able to resume its normal schedule.

According to the school district, no students or staff were ever in any danger.

Latest updates from Colonial Heights Public Schools