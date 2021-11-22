Logs crush tractor-trailer cab in deadly Virginia crash

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Emporia woman was killed Monday morning during a log truck crash in Carrsville.

According to Virginia State Police, Linda Gail Tomlin was hauling logs with a 1999 Western Star Tractor Trailer when she drove off Myrtle Road causing the truck to overturn. Tomlin was trapped inside the cab.

Police said the logs from the back of the trailer crushed the cab. Tomlin, 54, died at the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:35 a.m.