Longtime friend remembers pastor killed in Richmond crash: ‘All of us are just kind of awestruck’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The community is mourning the loss of a local church pastor who died in a car crash Wednesday night.

City Church announced Thursday that their founder, Dr. Dimitri Bradley, was killed when his car veered off the Downtown Expressway. Bradley was coming home from giving a service at City Church before the crash.

Many are mourning the loss of Bradley but are staying strong in their faith.

“I don’t think people understand how many lives have been changed and impacted by his ministry the last 20 years here in Richmond, Virginia,” Pastor Frederick Wyatt of Speaking Spirit Ministries said.

A family member told 8News that Bradley, 51, was driving home from service on Wednesday when his Cadillac ran off the Downtown Expressway, went over a guardrail, hit a pole and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Wyatt, a longtime friend of Bradley’s, recalled the moment he heard about the deadly crash.

“I got a text at 2 o’clock AM this morning and I didn’t believe it,” Wyatt explained. “This has hit all of us pastors so very hard. I’ve gotten more than 25 phone calls from pastors alone in the City of Richmond today. All of us are just kind of awestruck.”

Wyatt said Bradley touched many lives with his two City Church locations. Bradley actually had plans to open more.

“A family man, a faith man and just awesome for the community and the people in it,” Wyatt explained.

Pastor Wyatt shared a message with the many people struggling with the loss of Bradley.

“He would want us all to stay strong and keep our faith and to know that he’s alright, although we’re hurting and we miss him,” he said. “We love you, Dr. Bradley and we’ll always love you and we’ll never forget you.”

8News was told that Dr. Bradley leaves behind a wife and two children. City Church says they will have an honor service for Bradley at the East End location on Oakley’s Lane from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

