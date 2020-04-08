Looking for a way to relieve some stress during COVID-19? You could turn to axe or knife throwing

(WRIC) — We all have hobbies and favorite things to do, but unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has many people confined to their house or apartment.

So what if you’re looking for a new way to help relieve some stress? If that describes you, the answer could be throwing axes and knives.

“We are seeing the demand for this type of competition now,” said Dan Pegg, member of the US Knife and Axe Throwing Team. “You really only need as much distance as you’re supposed to be socially distancing from others right now.”

Pegg adds that proper safety is very important and right now you can get involved with virtual competitions featuring people from all around the world.

“Anybody can join,” said Pegg. “Some of them are as simple as throwing one time, at one target at one time and you’re entered.”

All you need is some space and the right equipment to get started.

“We have lots of folks that throw whether it’s in their basement, in their garage or their backyard,” added Pegg. “Even in their house.”

Pegg wants to help people learn more about throwing. Anyone with questions can click here to reach out.

